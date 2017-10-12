GREENS SEE LIGHT THROUGH CLOUDS

The dark clouds of relegation loom large over Hawick, but an away trip against fellow BT Premiership strugglers Boroughmuir on Saturday can go along way in clearing so much-needed relief, according to Greens assistant George Graham.

The Hawick defence and forwards coach suggested the club are “staring down the barrel of a gun right now” following yet another tough defeat that has them propping up the Premiership table.

The Robbie Dyes’ 41-23 loss at the hands of Watsonians last weekend was the Mansfield Park outfit’s sixth in succession – and Graham (above) admits it was a tough watch.

“It was frustrating because we had played so well in the first half [against Watsonians] but they brought on some big-time players and the game changed, it wasn’t a great watch” bemoaned Graham.

“The result leaves us staring down the barrel of a gun right now and it’s gonna be bleak if we don’t start picking up results.”

The former Gala boss, who endured similar struggles with the Maroons back in 2016 before his departure, insists despite Hawick’s current form, they are primed for a big win and thinks Saturday’s visit to Meggetland is the perfect place to record that elusive first league victory.

“The boys are working extremely hard in training right now, and while the results have not exactly shown it, we really are improving in all areas of the game,” said Graham.

“The boys are getting it and we have too much talent not to get this fixed.

“It’s about being patient and choosing when to make our moves. We are getting there and I think this weekend’s game against Boroughmuir is the perfect time for us to strike.

“Peter [Wright, Boroughmuir head coach] will have them fired up and ready for us and it should be a great contest. They haven’t had the best of starts either and I think this match, with two big contests on the horizon against Ayr and Melrose coming, is massive for us getting back into the league.”

The Hawick Force travel to Philliphaugh to take on Selkirk A in their BT National Reserve Division Two match.