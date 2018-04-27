GREENS HOPE TO BE IN SEVENS HEAVEN

Hawick have set their sights on a vast improvement on their recent Kings of the Sevens performances when the series moves on to Edinburgh Woollen Mill Langholm Sevens this weekend.

The Robbie Dyes bowed out of their own tournament at the quarter-final stage last Saturday and failed to make it out of their pool at the Berwick event the following day, after suffering shock defeats to the hosts and Peebles.

Hawick flyer Kyle Brunton admitted last weekend’s sub-par double-tournament performance was a “disaster” and has called on his teammates to show what they are really capable of this weekend.

“The Berwick event wasn’t good from us. It was a disaster, really, and we should have done better at our own sevens,” he said. It has been a bit of a disappointment so far for us in the Kings this season, so boys are hopefully looking to put it right this weekend at Langholm.”

“We are better than how we have finished so far this Kings season, and everyone knows that. We are capable of much more and, hopefully, the rest of the way, we can show that.

“I don’t think we’ll be winning the Kings this season but its about giving a good account of ourselves and getting used to playing at the important stages, the quarter and semifinals, of tournaments.”

Hawick will travel to Langholm, which is set up in a straight knock-out style format. The Greens have been drawn against Edinburgh Accies in their opening-round tie, with Hawick Force taking on Hawick Linden in an all-Teri match-up.

“Boys have been training hard for the sevens but I think it’s just that we are very young and we lack that bit of experience when it’s needed in-game,” added Brunton.

“We’ll be going to Langholm targeting a decent finish but it will be tough.

“A number of boys will be attending a wedding, so some regular sevens players will be missing.

“We don’t have a very deep squad, so when you lose a few boys to something like a wedding, it makes a big difference.

“The club will do their best to fill two teams for the tournament but I’m not sure what the teams will look like.

“All that being said, no matter the team we have, we will still be going out to make up for recent performances and try to get far in the tournament.”

Round one

Selkirk vs Kelso

Peebles vs Powerbombs

Gala vs Watsonians

Hawick Linden vs Hawick Force

Border Park vs Melrose

Earlston vs Langholm

Hawick vs Edinburgh Accies

Austin Friars vs Jed-Forest

First tie is scheduled to kick-off at 2pm.