Cunningham stands down as Hawick head coach

Darren Cunningham announced tonight (Sunday) that he is stepping down as Hawick head coach after watching his side suffer their seventh consecutive defeat on Saturday against relegation rivals Boroughmuir.

The Robbie Dyes’ latest loss, a 60-18 hammering at the hands of fellow strugglers Boroughmuir, dropped them seven points behind the relegation play-off place.

The Greens will turn to former Gala RFC head coach George Graham too take over from Cunningham for the remainder of the 2016/17 BT Premiership season.

Graham, who joined the Mansfield Park outfit on a short-term deal as a forwards and defence coach only four weeks ago, will be assisted by current coach Craig Hamilton.

Cunningham has not stepped away from the Greens fully, with the former Kelso and Selkirk head coach suggesting tonight about the possibility of taking over as backs coach.

Graham’s first game in charge comes at home against third-placed Ayr on Saturday.