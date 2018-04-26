Cunningham quits Hawick

Hawick assistant coach Darren Cunningham resigned his position with the club effective immediately on Wednesday evening.

A statement from the club read: “Hawick RFC wish to announce that Assistant Coach, Darren Cunningham, has resigned from his duties with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Darren for all his hard work this season and wish him well for the future.”

Cunningham began the 2018 BT Premiership season as the Greens head coach but stepped aside after watching his side suffer seven successive defeats to start the season and sit languishing at the foot of the Premiership table.

He was replaced by former Gala boss George Graham, with Cunningham remaining as assistant.

The teaming of Graham and Cunningham proved to be an inspired move as duo combined to lead Hawick to six wins out of their 11 remaining games and help Mansfield Park outfit retain their Premiership status for the 2019 season.

After agreeing terms with Graham last month to return as head coach, the Hawick News understands that Cunningham and the club board were in the process of negotiating a new contact for the assistant to return.

Cunningham’s current deal was set to expire at the end of the Kings of the Sevens season with Graham and the club both admitting in recent weeks they wanted Cunningham to return.

The club is understood to have offered a contract that was far below what Cunningham had expected. The “lowball” contract offer coupled with what the assistant coach, who also takes charge of Hawick’s sevens side, said on Wednesday evening was a “lack of interest” in helping to improve the clubs sevens team, led to the sudden departure and leaves the Greens searching for a new assistant coach for next season.

Alexander McLeman