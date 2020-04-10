In Pictures: Open Championship winners since 2000

The 2020 Open - originally due to be staged this July at Royal St George's Golf Club in Kent - will now take place at this venue from July 11-18 2021. With no Open this year, JPI Media sports reporter Craig Goldthorp thought he'd turn the spotlight on the stars who have won golf's oldest major in every year from Tiger Woods in 2000 to Shane Lowry in 2019. Enjoy!

1. 2000: Tiger Woods (19 under) The American superstar completed the career major grand slam by winning his first Open Championship title, at St Andrews. other Buy a Photo

2. 2001: David Duval (10 under) The American landed the only major of his career at Royal Lytham, three strokes ahead of runner-up Niclas Fasth. Getty Images other Buy a Photo

3. 2002: Ernie Els (Play-off) The big South African won his first Open title at Muirfield in dramatic style as he prevailed following a four-man play-off in which he finally defeated Thomas Levet in sudden death. Getty Images other Buy a Photo

4. 2003: Ben Curtis (one under) American rank outsider Curtis stunned the golf world by beating Thomas Bjorn and Vijay Singh by one stroke at Royal St George's. Getty Images other Buy a Photo

View more