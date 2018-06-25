Yo-ho-ho and a whole lot of fun on offer at new soft-play area in Hawick

Plenty of yo-ho-ho – but no bottles of rum – is on offer at a new pirate-themed attraction in Hawick, the absence of the buccaneers’ favoured booze being because it’s a soft-play area for children 12 and under.

Now open at the town’s Teviotdale Leisure Centre on Monday, the facility, called Treasure Land, offers slides, tunnels and a ball-pit for youngsters to enjoy.

Live Borders area manager Scott Weir said: “Upgrading the soft-play area was one of the most complex parts of the leisure centre redevelopment but also one of the most rewarding.

“Like all projects of this size, there have been a few snags along the way, and I would like to thank the people of Hawick for their patience.

“Seeing everyone enjoying themselves on the new equipment has made all the hard work worthwhile.

First through the door to try out Treasure Land on Monday was Robbie Beattie, almost two, and his mum Laura told us: “It was really good fun.

“Robbie loved the ball pit and the wee blue slide, and the little educational additions on the way around are just great.

“The soft-play is great for all ages and really good for Hawick, and we will definitely be back soon.”

Stacey Forsyth, childcare manager at the Cherrytrees Nursery in Hawick’s Noble Place, took a group of 12 youngsters aged four to nine along to try out the new facility on its opening day and she was also impressed.

“There is a lot of equipment to suit all different age groups,” she said.

“All our kids today were thoroughly entertained, and we had a wide age range, so if we can keep everyone happy at the same time, that’s a bonus.”

Stacey’s daughter Naomi, nine, added: “It was really good because there were a lot of choices, and you could pick what you wanted to do.”

The soft-play area is open from 9am to 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 4pm at weekends.

Sessions are free for children under one, £2.50 for those aged one or two, and £3.50 for those aged three to 12.