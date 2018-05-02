Woman fined £250 for assaulting ex in Hawick supermarket

A woman assaulted a former partner in a Hawick superstore, Jedburgh Sheriff Court has been told.

Patricia Linton, 42, of Moss Place, Newcastleton, pleaded guilty to pinning Mario Caroboni against fittings in Morrisons, repeatedly spitting on him and punching him to the head on March 6.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Linton had met her German partner online a year beforehand, and a relationship had developed after they met.

However, that relationship was now over, he said.

Mr Fraser said: “It was around 7.15pm, and staff in Morrisons were alerted to a disturbance.

“They found the accused with her right forearm across his neck and thereafter she spat on him and then punched him in the face.”

Mr Fraser added that they then got into a taxi and left together.

The incident was reported to the police, and Mr Fraser said: “This sort of behaviour in a public place is not acceptable.”

Defence lawyer Ross Dow claimed her partner was “antagonising” her.

The court was told Mr Caroboni has since returned to Germany.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson fined Linton £250.