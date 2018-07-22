Woman admits attacking two policemen during disturbance in Hawick

A woman has admitted assaulting two police officers during a disturbance last weekend.

Lisa McGowan, 24, of Ramsay Road, Hawick, appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to biting a constable’s wrist, kicking him in the groin and butting his chest to his injury.

She also admitted scratching another officer’s arm to his injury and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Those offences were committed in Northcote Street in Hawick on Saturday.

Sheriff Peter Paterson expressed concern that McGowan was appearing in court for the second time in a short period of time.

Sentence was deferred until August 20 for the production of background reports.