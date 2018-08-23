Witness appeal after driver injured in crash on A7 near Teviothead

Police are investigating a crash on the A7 between Hawick and Langholm on Tuesday, August 21.

A white Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck and a Range Rover Sport were involved in a collision on the Edinburgh-Carlisle road at Mosspaul, near Teviothead, at around 8.15pm.

The driver of the pickup, a 33-year-old man from Skelmersdale in west Lancashire, was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

The road was closed for five hours while emergency services assisted the drivers and carried out an accident investigation.

Constable Ashley Broatch, of Police Scotland’s roads policing team, said “We are keen to speak to anyone that saw the vehicles prior to the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident No 3,747 of August 21.