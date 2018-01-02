Tributes paid to Hawick’s Mr Music after death at age of 66

Tributes have been paid to a shopkeeper known as Mr Music in Hawick after his death over Christmas at the age of 66.

Barry Spence’s music shop in the town’s Buccleuch Street was a must-go destination for generations of Teries wanting to take home the hit records of the day.

Barry outside his shop earlier this year.

The father of two called time on Spence’s Music Shop after over half a century earlier this year.

The premises went through many changes over the years, from selling musical instruments and vinyl to hi-fis, videos and CDs.

Through the decades, though, it was always the first port of call for Hawick music lovers anxious to check out the latest sounds.

The business was actually launched by Barry’s late father William, who had opened a shop in Drumlanrig Square in 1962, with Barry taking over in 1966.

Barry, a blues fan, lived with wife Margaret a short distance from the shop.

He spoke to the Southern Reporter about his impending retirement plans in March, saying: “I’m 66 this year, and I think the time is right.

“I enjoy the outdoors and running and walking and cycling. I’m an outdoors person, and I’ll have more time to do those things, rather than spending the day in the shop.

“I’ll miss the customers. I have met some lovely people over the years.”

Numerous tributes have been paid to Mr Spence on social media sites.

Susan Currie wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this news. I spent all my money in that shop, and he never minded us loitering after we’d spent it either.”

“The music I purchased in Spence’s Music Shop will be with me all my life,” said Rob Shiel.

Carol Carr added: “It’s sad. I loved going into the shop. I will never forget him.”

A service is to be held in Wilton Parish Church on Wednesday, January 10 at noon, onwards to Wellogate Cemetery at 1pm.

Family flowers only are requested, and any donations made in lieu of them will go to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.