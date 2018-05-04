Trial of Hawick teenager accused of pool cue sex attacks postponed

A Hawick teenager accused of sexually assaulting four females with a pool cue has had his trial adjourned until August 7 at the request of the crown.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with striking them between the legs with the pool cue.

He faces a fifth charge of assaulting one of the females by grabbing her around the neck in a headlock and pulling her onto his bed.

All those offences are alleged to have been committed at a house in Burnfoot in Hawick between June 1 and November 11.

The teenager has pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to all five charges.

An intermediate hearing will take place on July 9.