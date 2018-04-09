Teenager seriously injured after being hit by car in Hawick

A teenage girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a car in Hawick.

The incident happened on Wilton Hill at around 5.35pm last Wednesday, April 4.

The girl was taken to Borders General Hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a silver Audi.

The main road north was closed for around two hours, with motorists diverted via Howdenbank.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There was a collision between silver Audi and a teenage pedestrian.

“The girl was taken to the BGH with serious injuries, not thought to be life threatening.”