Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies in Hawick

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision in Hawick.

The incident happened in Eildon Road around 5.15pm on Saturday, July 7 when an orange KTM motorcycle, travelling east, collided with a parked blue Kia Sportage.

Scene of fatal motorbike accident at Eildon Road, Hawick.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Borders General Hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

The road was closed in both directions for around five hours while emergency services attended the scene and carried out enquiries.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with the ongoing investigation to come forward.

Police have not formally identified the motorcyclist who died yet, but tributes, addressed to a man named Kyle, have been left at the scene.

Constable Peter Scott from the road policing unit in Dalkeith said: “This incident has tragically resulted in the death of a man and our sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.

“Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and anyone who witnessed this, or who saw the motorcycle beforehand, is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact the road policing unit in Dalkeith via 101, quoting incident number 3277 of July 7.