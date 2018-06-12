Tour of Hawick school on offer ahead of closure this summer

A tour of St Margaret’s RC Primary School in Hawick ahead of its closure this summer is on offer on Saturday.

It will follow a celebration mass for the Buccleuch Terrace school at St Mary and St David’s Church, in Buccleuch Street, at 10am.

A spokesperson for the primary said: “We would like to extend an invitation to all present and former pupils, parents, members of staff and anyone who has or had connections to the school to a celebration on Saturday, June 16.

“Mass will be celebrated in St Mary and St David’s church at 10am, followed by refreshments in St Margaret’s dining room, where there will be a display of a few decades of photographs.

“Visitors will be welcome to take a tour of the school to see the changes that have or have not taken place since they were last there.”

The Roman Catholic school, due to shut at the end of this term, has seen a drop in pupil numbers over the last 20 years from 56 in 1997 to just 14 in the current school year despite having capacity for 100 children.