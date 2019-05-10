Timetable of events announced for new Hawick Cornet Connor Brunton

A packed timetable of rideouts and other events has now been announced for new Hawick Cornet Connor Brunton.

The cornet and his cavalcade will leave Backdamgate at 1pm and arrive at their destination at 3.30pm, leaving again at 5.30pm and getting back to Tower Knowe for 8pm.

A further rideout to Lilliesleaf follows on Tuesday, May 14, leaving Backdamgate at 2pm and arriving in the village at 4pm. After a picnic stop, the cavalcade leaves at 6pm and returns to Tower Knowe at 8pm.

Next Thursday, May 16, the cornet will visit Burnfoot for a social evening, and the next night a smoker will be held by the callants’ club and the Bright Eyed Daughters’ Association will hold a dinner.

On Saturday, May 18, the cornet and his cavalcade will ride to Roberton, leaving Backdamgate at 1pm, arriving at Roberton at 3.15pm. Leaving at 5.15pm, the cavalcade will be back at Hawick Moor at 7.20pm and Tower Knowe at 8pm.

The next rideout to Priesthaugh follows on Tuesday, May 21, leaving Backdamgate at 2pm and arriving there at 6pm. It leaves at 6pm and will be back in town at 8pm.

The 1514 concert takes place on Wednesday, May 22, and the following day a junior ride takes place.

The Mosstroopers’ dinner takes place on Friday, May 24, and the next day the first of two 27-mile rideouts to Mosspaul will take place. On Saturday, the cavalcade leaves Backdamgate at at noon, arriving at Mosspaul 3pm, leaving at 5pm and getting back to Tower Knowe for 8pm.

On Tuesday, May 28, they’ll follow the same route at the same times.

On Thursday, May 30, a ceremonial chase follows.

Supporters will muster at 6pm at Backdamgate and the acting father’s chase will be followed by the cornet’s chase. The riders will head from top of the Nipknowes to St Leonard’s and acting father Joe Crawford will receive his badge of office. Riders will return to Towerknowe around 9pm, followed by a procession via High Street, Union Street and Towerdykeside.

The 1514 dinner takes place the following night, and the next rideout to Denholm follows on Saturday, June 1, leaving Backdamgate at 12.30pm and arriving at 3.45pm. There’ll be a presentation to the cornet at 5.45pm before the cavalcade leaves at 6pm. The principals will visit Hornshole on their way back for 8pm.

Sunday, June 2, sees a kirking ceremony at St Mary’s Church at 11am, followed by a parade through the town at noon and a wreath-laying ceremony at Hornshole at 3pm.

Early-morning chases take place Monday, June 3, to Wednesday, June 5 inclusive, each starting at 6.30am from Backdamgate. An exiles’ reception takes place that Wednesday in the town hall.

The main ceremonial rides and duties take place on Thursday, June 6, and Friday, June 7, before the common riding concludes on Sunday, June 8.

Full details for those days will follow nearer the time or can be found in the Hawick Common Riding programme.

