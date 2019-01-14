Three quad bikes stolen from farms near Hawick

Three quad bikes and a trials bike were stolen from farms near Hawick overnight last Thursday, January 10.

Two quad bikes, a green Honda 500 and red Honda 400EX, were stolen from a farm at Kirkton, south east of Hawick, Between 3pm on January 10 and 1pm the day after.

Another quad bike, a Honda 420, and a Beta trials bike, plus various power tools, were stolen from a farm at Cogsmil , south of Hawick, between 5pm on January 10 and 8am the next day.

Two men with north east English accents driving an old white Ford Transit flatbed truck are said to have been seen acting suspiciously on the B6399 Newcastleton road south of Hawick at around 2pm last Thursday.

Any potential witnesses to the thefts are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident numbers 612 or 1,637 of January 11, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“We would urge farmers and those living in rural areas to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to Police Scotland immediately and follow our quad bike and all-terrain vehicle security advice,” said crime prevention officer Nick Walker.