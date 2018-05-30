Sun shines on Denholm’s May fair

Denholm’s annual fair, held on the village green on Saturday, was a scorcher of a success, according to its organisers.

After last year’s washout weather, Saturday’s sunshine, helped to boost visitor numbers and ensure the green was packed all day.

The event included performances by Hawick Scout Pipe Band and was a chance for local groups to raise money by hosting stalls and games.

Youngsters also enjoyed face-painting, a dog show, fancy-dress contest, visit from the Rulewater alpacas and football tournament.

One of the organisers, Gwen Crew, said: “The weather helped to make it a very successful day. The car boot drew people in in the morning, and the various events in the afternoon were very successful.

“It was a day for all ages, with everything from families to pensioners all enjoying the barbecue or the afternoon teas in the church.

“The fun dog show, held for the first time this year, was just hilarious. It was really well supported.”

The annual fair used to be a sideshow for the village bogie race, axed for health and safety reasons, but is now a standalone event.

Gwen added: “It was a good day and obviously it supports a lot of the charities in the village as well as the community council, primary school, playgroup and church.

“It was a super community event with lots of locals and visitors alike joining in.”