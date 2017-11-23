Spinning around in prospect again as £5,500 handout agreed to buy new roundabout for Hawick park

Youngsters in Hawick will soon be able to go around in circles again, courtesy of almost £5,500 in grant support.

The roundabout in the town’s Moat Park was removed some time ago amid concerns over its safety.

At a meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s Teviot and Liddesdale area locality committee last week, members were invited to dip into the authority’s quality of life fund to pay for a replacement.

They agreed a spending of £5,456.

The move had been proposed by Hawick and Hermitage councillor Davie Paterson, and he said he was delighted that committee members had backed it.

He added: “The committee went for the roundabout that cost over £5,000. I was actually delighted with that, and several of my young constituents will be over the moon.

“I have been asked by several folk to try and get a new roundabout ever since the last one had to be taken away because of health and safety reasons. They reckoned that if action hadn’t been taken to remove it some poor child would get injured.

“Since then, I have been asking to get a new roundabout for the kids of the West End.”

Members also approved funding for two benches opposite Hermitage Village Hall and Hermitage Castle lay-by, the installation of road gullies at Langraw Cottage and the relocation of the Burnfoot sign to the grassed area opposite Wilton Cemetery’s main entrance.