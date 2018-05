Background reports have been ordered on a Selkirk man after he admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a former partner’s home.

Alan Purves, of the Linn, pleaded guilty to repeatedly striking the door of a house in Branxholme Road in Hawick on March 10, throwing stones at its windows and sending offensive and threatening messages.

The 26-year-old had sentence deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for reports including an assessment for a domestic violence programme.