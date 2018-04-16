Rugby star Mark to open Hawick’s new Aldi store

Olympic silver medallist Mark Robertson will be getting on the ball on Thursday, April 19, to officially open Aldi’s new Hawick store.

The Melrose-born 33-year-old, part of the medal-winning Scottish rugby sevens team at the 2016 Brazil Olympics, will be doing the honours at the £5m Commercial Road supermarket at 8am.

Hawick's new Aldi supermarket.

The former Earlston High School pupil, a player for Edinburgh from 2007 to 2011 and now a coach for the Scottish Rugby Academy, said: “I can’t wait to open the new store and welcome excited local shoppers.

“I grew up not far from here, so it’s always great to be back in the local community and talk to people.”

The first 30 shoppers to arrive will be given free bags of fruit and vegetables.

Store manager Mark Nicol added: “We’re thrilled that Mark will be joining us on opening day as the local residents always love having photos taken with him.

“We’ve got a fantastic team in place who have been working hard to make sure we’re ready to welcome customers through the doors on April 19.”

The new store’s opening, following a planning row going back years, has created 19 jobs.

Details of vacancies can be found online via www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores