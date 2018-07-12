RBS begin drop-in sessions at the hub

Following the closure of the Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Hawick, the bank’s community banker Amanda Baitup is holding regular drop-in sessions at the Chest Heart and Stroke community hub every Tuesday from 1-3pm.

Amanda said: “I’m excited to have the opportunity to meet and support more of our customers in Hawick. The impact of technological changes on the way people bank with us has been dramatic, but we’re also aware that some people prefer a face-to-face channel for their banking.”

A mobile van will visit the Haugh Car Park every Monday from 1.25-2.10pm and every Friday from 2-2.45pm. You can also withdraw cash and deposit cheques and cash using the Sandbed Post Office.