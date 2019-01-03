Police investigate Saturday night incident in Hawick’s Duke Street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hospitalised following a disturbance and assault in Hawick at the weekend.

The incident happened around 8pm on Saturday, December 29 in the Duke Street area of the town when a 20-year-old man sustained serious head injuries.

Detective sergeant Callum Peoples said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a disturbance which involved a number of men and women.

“One man was subsequently treated in hospital and inquiries are ongoing to find out the full circumstances of what happened.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 3703 of December 29.