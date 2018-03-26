Police hunting for missing Borders student study reports of man ‘standing in water’

Police searching for a missing Borders student are investigating reports of a man standing in the water at Kinkell Braes in Fife in the early hours of the morning.

He was spotted just hours after 19-year old Duncan Sim, a first-year chemistry student at St Andrews University, went missing almost two weeks ago.

Officers are now appealing for information as they work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the sighting.

Duncan, from Duns, was last seen outside Madras Rugby Club, Old Station Road, St Andrews, on Wednesday, March 14 at around 11.15pm. He did not return to his accommodation.

Today, officers leading the investigation say a man was reported to have been seen standing in the water near to Kinkell Braes at around 3.00am on the Thursday.

The man was described as around 6ft tall and with dark-coloured hair.

Officers are eager to trace him, and anyone who may have seen him, as they work to establish if this sighting may be connected to the ongoing investigation to trace Duncan.

Chief Inspector Steven Hamilton, Local Area Commander for North East Fife, said: “We’re working to establish if this sighting may be connected to Duncan’s disappearance and are asking for the public’s help.

“Our inquiries to date do not support Duncan having travelled to the East Sands area.

“However, we are committed to pursuing all possible lines of enquiry in order to trace him.”

He added: “I would urge anyone who may have been in the East Sands area around 3.00am on Thursday March 15, and fits this description, or who saw anyone matching this description, to come forward as soon as possible.”

The teenage student vanished almost a fortnight ago. Police have made extensive enquiries throughout St Andrews to establish his whereabouts.

CI Hamilton added: “This has included analysing CCTV footage and speaking to over 200 people to gather information.

“I would appeal to the public in the St Andrews area to think back to the late hours of Wednesday March 14 and early hours of Thursday 15, and contact us if they may have seen Duncan, or a man matching his description.

Contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2987 of March 15.

Anyone who may have information about the sighting in East Sands is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.