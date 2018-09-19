Police car chase through Hawick leads to ban for 25-year-old

A 25-year-old man led police on a blue-light chase through Hawick because he had no insurance for the car he was driving, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Jori Silver, 25, drove at excessive speed along various streets, overtaking a vehicle and going over speed bumps with a patrol car in pursuit.

Despite the pursuing car’s blue light being illuminated, he managed to lose the officers chasing him.

Silver, now living in Wallsend, North Tyneside, pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving and having no insurance in Hawick on May 30.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick admitted his client’s driving was “crazy” and said it had been prompted by Silver realising he was driving with no insurance.

He explained that the vehicle had been parked in his mother’s roadway and he was told to remove it.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said the driving involved was undoubtedly dangerous and disqualification is inevitable.

He noted that Silver, formerly of Princes Street, Hawick, had no previous convictions for motoring offences but said the fact he was trying to evade the police made matters worse and called for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared.

Sentence was deferred until October 8 and an interim driving ban was imposed.