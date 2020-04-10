Website to link Scots with local food and drink producers

If you still want to support your local producers during the lockdown, a new online platform has been launched to allow you to do just that.

Sip, Scran, Support was set up this week after a survey of the nation, undertaken by LUX – The Food and Drink Agency, showed 60 per cent of Scots intend to buy from smaller, independent retailers in the coming weeks.

The new online service champions food and drink businesses offering at-home delivery or ‘no contact collection’ for everything from wine and cheese boards to pancake isolation packs.

It also heralds vital food-related community initiatives that are seeking support.

Mhairi MacLeod, director and co-founder of LUX, said: “Scottish food and drink is our bread and butter.

“Sip, Scran, Support aims to provide a platform to showcase the diversification and creativity taking place across the industry.

“We’re thrilled to see the majority of Scots are looking to support local businesses at a time when they need it most.

“By launching Sip, Scran, Support we aim to connect those consumers with everyday essentials, takeaway treats and community causes right across the country.

“Working together we will overcome COVID-19 and also ensure the food and drink industry in Scotland continues to thrive.”

Twelve Triangles, Spry Wines and Stack & Still are some of the businesses already featured but it is hoped many more small farm shops and independents will soon join them too.

For LUX is inviting Scots to send in their own suggestions for additional listings.

The online service is split into three sections – sip for everything from craft beer to cheese and wine boards to go; scran for essential store cupboard ingredients to ready-to-cook meal kits; and support for food banks and other community initiatives which are helping people who are socially isolating or have lost their jobs and now need help as a result of COVID-19.

To find out more, visit the new online service at www.sipscransupport.co.uk.

And to suggest a listing or have your business included on the site, email hello@getlux.co.uk or tweet the gang @theluxteam.