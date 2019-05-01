2019 Langholm Sevens crowds and pitch action.

IN PICTURES: This year’s Langholm Sevens

Heavy rain failed to deter spectators from filling stands and sidelines at Milntown for the 101th staging of Langholm Sevens on Saturday.

The Muckle Toon and Borders rugby fans alike came out in support of their home sides for the tournament, eventually won by Edinburgh side Watsonian’s, and captured on camera by our photographer Bill McBurnie,

2019 Langholm Sevens crowds and pitch action.
2019 Langholm Sevens crowds and pitch action.
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
2019 Langholm Sevens crowds and pitch action.
2019 Langholm Sevens crowds and pitch action.
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
2019 Langholm Sevens crowds and pitch action.
2019 Langholm Sevens crowds and pitch action.
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
2019 Langholm Sevens crowds and pitch action.
2019 Langholm Sevens crowds and pitch action.
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7