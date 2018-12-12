Options being drawn up for future of former mill in Hawick

The future of a former hosiery mill in Hawick now in a state of disrepair could be about to move a step closer to being resolved.

Buccleuch Mill, in Green Lane, ceased operating in 1999 and has deteriorated so much since then it is now on the buildings at risk register for Scotland.

It is currently in a dilapidated condition, with reports of falling masonry, slipped slates and holes in its roof.

An application from its owner Sybil Howe for its partial demolition and conversion into flats was lodged and then withdrawn in 2006.

In recent years, it has remained vacant and in an increasingly poor condition.

However, its future might soon become clearer now Galashiels-based architect Aitken Turnbull has been appointed to carry out an options appraisal.

The company will be putting together a report outlining suggestions for potential use of the building and analysing the costs and benefits of each option.

The feasibility of converting the building for residential use and its partial or full demolition are likely to be among those options.

Built in 1862, the mill was originally a stocking shop for William Elliot and Son, later becoming Bonsor’s, Sybil Gentleman’s and, latterly, Glenhowe, though it was still known locally as Sybil’s.

A spokesman for Aitken Turnbull architects said the mill contract was among a trio of recent successes.

He said: “We are pleased to have been awarded an options appraisal for Buccleuch Mill in Hawick, one of the oldest surviving hand-knitting mills in the town and also feasibility studies for a new tennis centre located in Tweedbank for Scottish Borders Council in conjunction with Tennis Scotland and the Lawn Tennis Association and a new bunkhouse in Newcastleton to complement the Dark Skies initiative.”

A council spokesperson added: “As part of the Hawick action plan, we are committed to undertaking feasibility studies on a number of properties to help inform potential private-sector investment.