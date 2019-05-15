NOSTALGIA: Hawick wins Jed Sevens 2009

Watsonians may have been crowned Kings of the Sevens this week in 2009, but the day belonged to Hawick as they finished off a long, hard season with a resounding victory over the Edinburgh outfit.

A torrential downpour during the early stages of the SKS Jed-Forest Sevens did nothing to dampen the spirits of the large crowd who turned out for the last event of the series. With three teams still in contention for the Kings title, excitement rippled round Riverside Park as Selkirk, Watsonians and the Greens progressed through each round with determination and great skill.

This year’s Kings of the Sevens tournament comes to a conclusion at Riverside Park on Saturday.