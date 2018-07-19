New summer exhibitions feature music and hosiery

Two exciting new exhibitions have opened at Borders Textile Towerhouse in Hawick for the summer.

In the exhibition room Sheet Music will be on display until Sunday, August 26.

Wild Horses created by Borders based illustrator Kirstin Johnston who has an exhibition at Borders Textile Towerhouse in Hawick until Sunday, August 26.

The art work by Borders-based illustrator Kirstin Johnston is inspired by popular music and the intricate creations include paper designs that are hand cut with a scalpel and then meticulously placed to form a whole image.

Paper is placed between two panes of glass to create a floating effect that enhances the play of shadows featuring music and lyrics.

All artwork is for sale and a paper cutting workshop will accompany this exhibition on Saturday, July 28.

In the catwalk area, local company William Lockie are displaying their top-quality products while charting the history of the oldest, family run, knitwear company in Hawick.

‘Lockies’, as they are fondly known, dates back to 1874 and are renowned for producing the softest, finest and most luxurious knitwear in the world.

William Lockie: Handcrafted in Hawick since 1874, is on display until Sunday, September 9.

Borders Textile Towerhouse is part of the Live Borders Charitable Trust and is open Monday -Saturday 10.30am -4.30pm and Sundays 12-3pm. For more information contact Shaureen Lammie on Shaureen.Lammie@LiveBorders1.org.uk or call 01450 377615.

