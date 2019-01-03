Man seriously injured after attack by group of youths in Hawick

A 61-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked by a group of youths in Hawick on New Year’s Day.

The attack happened around 10pm on Tuesday in the Waverley Walk area of the town when the man was approached by a group of four men aged around 18 to 19-years-old.

The man was taken to Borders General Hospital in Melrose by ambulance with serious head injuries and police are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective sergeant Callum Peoples said: “This was a serious assault and we believe that groups of people in the area may have seen something that can help in our inquiries to establish exactly what happened.

“The man who was assaulted had walked along Mayfield Drive and became aware of a group of men behind him in Princes Street.

“He crossed Wilton Hill at the junction with Havelock Street and carried on walking along Waverley Walk where the assault took place.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and seen anything suspicious, before and after, the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 5595 of January 1, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.