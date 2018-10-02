Man admits assaulting three police officers in Hawick

A man has admitted assaulting three police constables during an incident in Hawick’s Branxholme Road on August 1.

Kevin Cook, 28, of Silverbuthall Road, Hawick, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by playing, or allowing to be played, music at an excessive volume.

He also admitted kicking a police officer to the body and attempting to headbutt another male officer, as well as pushing a female constable to the body.

Sentence was deferred until November 12 for background reports.