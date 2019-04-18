Looking for fun things to do this Easter? Try Bowhill House

Bowhill House and Grounds is gearing up to welcome visitors for an array fun family activities over Easter.

The skilled Bowhill Rangers will host Nutty’s Little Squirrel Holiday Club on April 19 and 26 from 1.30pm.

Suitable for those under six, kids can get their hands dirty making pine cone animals and splashing in puddles during a welly walk. The club costs £3.50 per child and booking is recommended.

On April 21, Bowhill’s Easter Sunday Fun Day will feature an egg-cellent array of fun activities – bouncing bunny trails leading to chocolate treats, face painting, magic shows in the theatre and give-it-a-go archery with Barons Folly Archers.

True adventurers aged four and older can also scale new heights on the mighty climbing wall at Bowhill for one day only.

Easter Sunday Fun Day activities take place from 11am-4pm on April 21 with archery sessions from 11am-3pm. Small charges apply for some of the activities and are payable on the day.

All weekend, kids of all ages can spend endless hours in the Adventure Playground which features slides, zip-wires, swings and rope bridges to name a few. Toddlers need not miss out on the fun as Bowhill is home to Nutty the Squirrel’s Soft Play – over the courtyard from the Minstrel Tearoom and costs £2 per child.

Sarah Richardson, Visitor Services and Marketing Manager at Bowhill House and Grounds, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors of all ages to our Easter egg-stravaganza of activities. With everything from archery to magicians and chocolate egg trails there will be something to entertain everyone.”

The grounds and exhibition are open daily from March 30 – April 14 and July 1 – August 31 and open Friday to Sunday, April 15 – June 30 and September 1-29. Bowhill House is open for tours May 4-6, August 1-31 and October 26-27.

Entry to Bowhill grounds and exhibition costs £5.50 for adults, £4.50 for concessions and children aged 3-16, free for under 3s and £18 for a family pass including up to two adults and two children.

Visitors can take advantage of the Pay Once Scheme which means after the first visit you can return to Bowhill throughout the season for no additional charge.

For more information on Bowhill, visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk or call the Bowhill team on 01750 22204.