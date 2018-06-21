Local groups invited to apply for Bowhill funding

To celebrate VisitScotland’s Year of Young People, Bowhill House and Country Estate has launched a community bursary initiative with a focus on local youth groups and clubs.

The scheme will see more than £500 shared between community groups based in or around Selkirk which are in need of a financial boost – with this year’s funding earmarked for organisations which primarily work with, or benefit, local children.

Helen Currie, House and Events Manager at Bowhill House and Country Estate, said: “We are delighted to launch our community bursary fund and open applications to groups of all sizes in the local area.

“With 2018 being the Year of Young People, we felt it was a perfect fit to focus on the great youth organisations and groups locally in need of a financial boost.

“Community engagement is really important to us so we’re really looking forward to reading the applications and assisting groups that benefit the local area.”

The Estate team at Bowhill have made the application process as straightforward as possible to encourage groups to make submissions. For more information on the community bursary fund, or to request an application, email info@bowhillhouse.co.uk.

All requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis following application. Applications must be submitted by August 14.

For more information on Bowhill, visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk, Facebook @BowhillHouse and Instagram @bowhillhouse.

Choirs from two countries perform together in Melrose

There is an exciting opportunity to hear a community choir from south-west France sing in Melrose this month.

Se Cantaben, a community choir from the Lot et Garonne region, is visiting the town, and will be joined by Langlee Community Choir on July 22 for a concert in aid of the Melrose branch of the Royal British Legion. The concert starts at 7.30pm at Holy Trinity Church, High Cross Avenue. Tickets are £10 at the door. Chris Achenbach, Musical Director of Langlee Community Choir, said, “We look forward to celebrating the choral traditions of two countries which have strong historic and artistic ties.” The choirs will also sing together as part of the evening’s programme.