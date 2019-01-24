IN PICTURES: Teviotdale Young Farmers’ Club ready to find Oz

Teviotdale Young Farmers’ Club is returning to Hawick Town Hall with its annual pantomime tonight and Saturday.

Members are promising plenty of brains, courage and heart but, most importantly, laughs as they bring their take on The Wizard of Oz to the stage for a two-night run.

Katie Forster, Katie Paxton, Lucy King, Leigh Bell (Dorothy), Amy Park and Emma Stenhouse as WRI

Spurred on by the success of last year’s production, Shack and the Beanstalk, the club’s first pantomime in over 20 years, members of the club, all aged between 16 and 26, have devised thier own take on the classic 1939 film and given it a rural twist.

Dorothy’s ruby slippers are instead magical red wellies, and helping her search for the wizard is not only the good witch, but the ladies of Teviotdale Scottish Women’s Institute too.

This year’s starring roles go to Leigh Bell, as Dorothy, Philip Anderson, as the wizard, and Catherine Hynd, as the good witch.

Town councillors Watson McAteer, Davie Paterson and Stuart Marshall also get a starring role, portrayed by Scott Thomson, Dougie McNeill and Will Wardrop respectively.

Some of the profits from the night will be donated to the George Crawford Legacy Trust in memory of the young farmer of that name from Melrose killed in an accident in Shropshire last October.

Doors open at 6pm, and tickets, £10 and £9 and free for children under 14, are still available from from www. borderevents.com