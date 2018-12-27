IN PICTURES: Jed Forest Hunt’s Boxing Day meet at Denholm

Crowds of supporters filled Denholm’s green on Wednesday as the Jed Forest Hunt made its annual visit to the village for a Boxing Day meet.

The festive tradition attraction a large crowd of mounted and foot supporters as bright weather graced the hunt, led by joint masters of foxhounds Rory Innes and Rowan Brown.

Dozens of riders of all ages, joined by hounds from the hunt’s stables at Abbotrule, near Bonchester Bridge, enjoyed refreshments from Denholm’s Fox and Hound Inn before taking to the countryside around Ruberslaw.

The annual spectacle is seen as an opportunity for the hunt to thank all those the farmers and landowners over whose land it rides and subscribers and members of the public who have followed it throughout the year.

The meet was one of more than 250 organised hunts taking place on Boxing Day.

The Countryside Alliance’s head of hunting, Polly Portwin, said: “People put this date in the diary as part of their annual festivities, demonstrating the importance of hunting activities to the rural community.

“The huge crowds showing their support again today prove that the future of hunting is secure.”

The hunt is scheduled to visit Bonchester Bridge on New Year’s Day, next Tuesday, stopping at the Horse and Hound pub at noon for refreshments.