IN PICTURES: Hobkirk hand ba’

Borders hand ba’ events are always fantastic photo opportunities and Hobkirk’s game on Monday afternoon was no exception, thanks to our photographer Bill McBurnie.

More than 50 men, including visitors from Jedburgh and Denholm took to the streets to contest four ba’s during the annual game which the uppies won three ba’s to one over the doonies – Read the full story here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/uppies-take-the-win-at-well-contested-hobkirk-hand-ba-1-4873284

Hobkirk hand ba' was played on Monday afternoon.

Henry Douglas throws up a new ball in memory of his dear friend Doug Aithinson who passed away last year at the age of 68 and never missed Hobkirk hand ba'.

Harry Marsden snatches the ba' from Jamie Bowie.

Harry Marsden makes a break with the ba'.

