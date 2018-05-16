Iain is named Langholm Cornet 2018

Iain Little has been elected as 2018 Langholm Cornet after winning a public vote by an emphatic majority last Friday night.

The 24-year-old teacher, won the public vote at the third time of standing, with a 421 vote majority over his only rival Henry Jeffrey.

An accomplished horseman, Iain was one of the first members of the town’s Young Riders’ club and first followed the common riding on horseback in 2004, aged 10.

He says becoming Langholm Cornet has been an ambition of his from a young age and he has served on the Castle Craigs committee for six years. Iain is also vice-captain of Langholm Legion FC and also coaches youth football and referees youth rugby.

It was a busy if a little damp evening for the town, with both pipe and town band entertaining in the streets before the latter went on to play indoors at a well-attended public meeting.

There, common riding chairman Roger Maxwell welcomed the crowds and praised ex-cornet Stuart Murray on the way he carried out his duties last year.

All the while, votes were being counted in the background before Mr Maxwell announced the result, tasking the right and left-hand men Stuart Murray and Simon Tweddle to make their way to Charles Street to break the good news to Iain and his parents Steven and Elaine.

He was greeted outside his house by neighbours, relatives and friends before he and his supporters visited each of the town’s hotels and clubs in turn. The evening culminated with a dance in the Buccleuch Centre, where

he was carried in on the shoulders of fellow candidate Henry Jeffrey.

A total of 1033 votes were cast in the Buccleuch Centre for the two candidates with Iain receiving 727 and Henry, standing for the first time, receiving 306.

This year’s Langholm Common Riding takes place from July 22 to 27.