Behaving in a threatening manner while in possession of a knife has cost a 21-year-old woman a £175 fine.

Leah Dickson pleaded guilty to committing that offence in Forthill Terrace, Jedburgh, on July 4.

Dickson, of Queens Drive, Hawick, was admonished at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on a second complaint of repeatedly striking the windows and doors of a house in Forthill Terrace on May 31 last year.