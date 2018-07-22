Hawick woman admits violent struggle with staff at Galashiels pub

A woman has admitted several offences after repeatedly causing trouble for hospital workers and pub staff.

Kellie Marie Carter, 41, of Fisher Avenue, Hawick, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to causing disturbances and obstructing staff at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose on December 17 and February 24.

She also admitted refusing to leave the Gluepot pub in Galashiels on January 2 and struggling violently with staff there.

Sentence has been deferred until August 13 for the production of background reports.