Hawick Town Hall lockout sparks call for meeting to tackle problem

Clair Ramage was among the councillors locked out of Hawick Town Hall this week.
A showdown meeting with Live Borders has been called for after councillors were left out in the rain this week.

Elected members turning up for a meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s Teviot and Liddesdale area locality committee found themselves locked out of Hawick Town Hall on Tuesday night.

It was 10 minutes before a representative of Live Borders, the trust responsible for the premises, let them in.

Earlier this year, youngsters were left stuck inside – rather than outside – the same premises after it was locked during a youth event.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Davie Paterson wants a meeting with Live Borders to resolve the problem, saying: “This situation cannot be allowed to continue. I am sick fed up of this happening.”