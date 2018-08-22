Hawick teenager to be sentenced next month for pool cue sex attacks

A teenager will be sentenced next month for sexually assaulting four girls with a pool cue.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, prodded the girls between their legs with the cue.

All his victims were fully clothed at the time, Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard.

Those offences were committed in the bedroom of his home in Hawick between June 1 and November 11 last year.

A 15-year-old girl told a trial that she and friends would visit the teenager’s home to listen to music and play pool.

She said such assaults happened on several occasions and made her feel awkward but she did not want to make a scene so she put up with it.

The 17-year-old had pleaded not guilty but was convicted of all the charges against him.

Sentence was deferred until Thursday, September 27, for background reports.