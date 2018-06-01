Hawick scratchcard winner admits growing cannabis

A National Lottery winner has admitted operating a cannabis farm at his Hawick home.

Gerald Donaldson, 47, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to committing that offence in the town’s Borthwick Road on November 28.

He also admitted a charge of possession of the class-B drug.

The court was told Donaldson had won £250,000 on a lottery scratchcard eight years ago.

Sentence was deferred until Monday, June 25, for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.