Hawick pool cue sex attacker ordered to pay £200 compensation to victims

A teenager responsible for sex attacks on four girls using a pool cue has been given an 18-month supervision order.

Ethan Cuthbert, 18, poked the girls between their legs with the cue while they were fully clothed.

Those offences were committed in the bedroom of his home in Galalaw Road, Hawick, between June 1 and November 11 last year.

A 15-year-old girl told a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court how they would visit the teenager’s home to listen to music and play pool.

She said such assaults happened on several occasions, making her feel awkward, but she didn’t want to make a scene so she put up with it.

Cuthbert pleaded not guilty but was convicted of all the charges against him.

In addition to being put under supervision, Cuthbert was ordered to carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work and to pay £50 compensation each to the four girls he assaulted.

His name will also be put on the sex offenders’ register.