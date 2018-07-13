Hawick music festival appealing for handout

A Borders music festival is appealing to councillors for funding to promote its upcoming event in Hawick.

The organisers of the Heart of Hawick Music Festival have applied to the town’s common good fund sub-committee for £3,550 to pay for advertisements on social media and a new website.

This year’s festival follows on from last year’s inaugural event, launched in a bid to attract visitors to the town, provide entertainment for townsfolk and encourage young people to take part in music and singing at free workshops.

The 2018 festival will also see an expanded venue list, venturing out from the Heart of Hawick heritage hub and taking live acts to 13 Brew and the Damascus Drum cafe.

The application for funding, to be considered by councillors today, July 13, says: “The £3,500 will be used partly to improve our marketing in advance of and during the festival.

“Our evaluation forms highlighted a relatively low number for visitors from the wider Scottish Borders catchment which we aim to improve by targeted Facebook advertising and a new website, as well as commissioning live social media during the event to drive footfall throughout the weekend.

“We are also printing a festival programme this year.”

2018’s festival will run from Friday, August 3, until Sunday, August 5, and will be headlined by US singer-songwriter Dean Friedman, best known for his 1978 single Lucky Stars, a No 3 hit, once again.

Eric Faulkner and Rory McLeod are also on the bill.

The group organising the festival, Live Music Hawick, is also behind the String Theory nights staged every Monday for the last three years at the Tower Mill cafe.

Today’s meeting takes place at Hawick Town Hall at 2pm.