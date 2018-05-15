Hawick man jailed for breaching community order

A man has been jailed for a total of 306 days at Selkirk Sheriff Court for breaching the terms of a community payback order.

Danny Sharkey, 24, was given that community-based sentence as an alternative to custody for offences including being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession of ecstasy, assaulting his partner and possession of a knife.

Sharkey, of Liddesdale Road, Hawick, breached that order and a restriction-of-liberty order too, however, so both were revoked and he was sent to prison instead.