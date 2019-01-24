Hawick fly-tipper warned he’ll face jail if he messes up again

A serial fly-tipper has been ordered to pay a total of £620 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for dumping rubbish near Denholm.

Greg Notman, 26, of Fraser Avenue, Hawick, advertised his services as a man with a van available to take away rubbish for building contractors.

However, Notman dumped such building materials on land in the countryside near Denholm four times last August.

On one occasion, Notman was paid £50 to take rubbish away and then just dumped it.

Scottish Borders Council workers had to be called in to clear up that mess, costing the authority £213.

Defence lawyer Colin Severin explained that Notman disposed of waste at proper sites to start with, but after being faced with charges he began dumping it instead.

He added that his client had developed a gambling addiction at around the same time.

Notman, a lorry driver, has now got rid of his van and insists such offences will not happen again.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said: “This sort of offence has society rightly appalled.

“It is inexcusable and down to laziness and greed on your part.

“If it happens again, custody is an option.”

Notman pleaded guilty to four offences of fly-tipping and was fined £100 for each and ordered to pay the council £220 in compensation.