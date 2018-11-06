Hawick enjoys a dazzling display at fireworks event

Bangers, rockets and bouquets lit up the sky over Hawick for almost 20 minutes on Saturday night in what was one of the biggest firework displays in the Borders.

Volunteer Ian Middlemass, a former Burnfoot carnival chairman and community councillor, organised the event for the second year after securing funding for the £3,500 display through the common good fund.

Kirsty Womack with Lewis and Matthew dressed up warm for the firework display.

And it got off to a dazzling start with children cracking on their glowsticks in unison as the flood lights were turned off at Mansfield Park.

“The display was fabulous,” Ian said. “Despite the weather there was a very decent turn out with around 1,000 spectators.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves and was an extremely entertaining night.

“Obviously we didn’t get the numbers we would like, due to the rain, but thought better to go ahead as the children were excited and families were looking forward to it.

“We hope to cover the costs and have enough to give us the deposit for next year’s event.“

There was also fun fair, novelty stalls and food stands as well as a bar and family disco in the club rooms.

Ian added: “Next year it will be moving to another site in the town to reduce costs. A bigger area is also needed to give us space for the attractions we need to provide the best and biggest display in the Borders.”