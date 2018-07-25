Hawick death not regarded as suspicious

Police say the death of a 34-year-old man earlier this month is not being treated as suspicious.

Ryan Scott, of Weensland Road in Hawick, was found unconscious in a garden in the town’s Hillend Drive on Thursday, July 12, at around 6.10am.

Paramedics attended, but Mr Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police investigation was launched and townsfolk with any information were asked to come forward, but a spokesman today said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Scott’s death.

