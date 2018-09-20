Hawick councillor Davie Paterson on mend after heart attack

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Davie Paterson is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack while holding a ward surgery this week.

Davie, the longest-serving councillor in the Borders, was hosting his usual weekly surgery at Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary School on Monday night when he suddenly felt pains in his chest.

Despite his discomfort, he decided to return home, but the next day his GP advised him to take an ambulance to the Borders General Hospital, and it was revealed he had suffered a slight heart attack.

Speaking from his bed at the Melrose hospital, Davie said: “When I was at my surgery, I got gripping pains in my chest, and the school janitor was going to call an ambulance, but I decided to go home.

“When I got home, I called NHS 24 for advice. They asked my symptoms, and they wanted to send an ambulance, but I said no as I was seeing the doctor the next morning.

“He told me the best thing was to go to hospital to get things checked out, and I’m so glad I did. I don’t know how long I’ll be in.”

The former amateur boxing champion remains in good spirits despite his health scare, and he has nothing but praise for the treatment he has received from hospital staff.

He said: “I have to say that I cannot praise all the staff highly enough for the really nice way that I was treated and am being treated.

“I got a message from a friend last night saying I was in the best place, and they are 100% correct.

“How anyone can knock all the extremely hard-working staff in the NHS is beyond me.

“I have nothing but praise for the nice and professional way that everyone does their job.”