Hawick bar boss granted booze licence despite court conviction

A bar boss has been granted an alcohol licence after promising to put the past behind him following a “stupid” conviction for a breach of the peace.

David Corrie, owner of Square One in Drumlanrig Square, Hawick, applied to Scottish Borders Council for a personal licence and was called before the authority’s licensing board to explain a blemish on his police record.

In March 2017, he was fined at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for a breach of the peace.

Mr Corrie told the board: “What I did was wrong. I’ve said that before. It was just an issue that I’d been having with certain things happening outside of my premises that got a reaction out of me. I’m really sorry for the way I went on.”

A police representative added: “All we’re doing is clarifying a conviction the applicant received in 2017. He declared it in his application form, and after speaking to local officers, they confirmed that they have no concerns about this application.”

Councillors voted unanimously to grant the licence at their latest meeting, and Hawick and Hermitage councillor George Turnbull told Mr Corrie: “Let’s just hope there’s no more blots on the copybook, as they would say, and congratulations.”